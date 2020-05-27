Erie airport hopes to bounce back after pandemic

The executive director of the Erie International Airport says he hopes recent cutbacks in service can be reversed once the pandemic has passed.

In recent weeks, carriers have reduced flights and tower crews have reduced hours both due to a lack of customers.

Erie had 421 customers in April of 2020, compared to the 9,000 that flew out of Erie in April of 2019.

But, director Derek Martin says that because all airports are hurting right now, it stands to reason that they can all come back once passengers return to their seats.

“For example Canton/Akron, before the pandemic they had 25 daily departures, now they’re down to three. So, it’s not just an Erie thing, it’s other airports. We have the service here and out of the community hopefully people will continue to use it and the service will continue to grow and come back,” said Derek Martin, executive director, Erie International Airport.

Across the country, air travel remains down by more than 95%.