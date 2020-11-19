Erie Airport will not enforce COVID-19 travel restrictions

There is some confusion when it comes to COVID-19 and air travel.

Derek Martin tells Action News the governor and secretary of health’s restriction have created a lot of confusion.

A travel restriction was issued earlier this week stating anyone visiting or leaving the state must quarantine for 14 days, with the exception of business travelers.

Martin says his team does not have the power to police or track travelers.

“It doesn’t give us much clear direction on what could or should be done,” said Derek Martin, executive director, Erie International Airport.