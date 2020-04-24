Erie BikeFest cancelled

Erie BikeFest is the latest event to be cancelled because of COVID-19.

Erie BikFest released the following statement:

“Due to the uncertainty with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and in the best interest of our community, employees, sponsors, vendors, entertainers, and customers, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our 8th annual motorcycle rally scheduled for this summer on July 14-19 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

We recognize how much this annual event contributes to the local economy of Erie and the surrounding area, and we are very disappointed that we are unable to move forward and help deliver this much needed economic boost to our community. However, we feel this decision is appropriate so that we do not risk the potential of an increase in COVID-19 cases within our community by encouraging thousands of people from other areas, where the impact from the virus may have been more significant, to travel here.

Additionally, we do not want to burden our sponsors, many of which are local area small businesses, to feel pressured to donate money during this challenging and uncertain time.

We will regroup with our sponsors and other stakeholders to begin planning for an exciting and larger event next summer that provides both an economic and morale boost to our community.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”