Erie Bishop making changes at mass due to coronavirus

The coronavirus is changing the way some celebrate mass in the catholic church.

Today, an Erie Bishop is offering some guidance for clergy and parishioners.

Catholics should know that missing mass is not a sin if you are sick, so stay home.

Bishop Lawrence Persico is suspending the sign of peace exchanged between parishioners at mass.

This coming weekend, he is also suspending the distribution of the precious blood, at least for the time being.

The Erie Diocese has put together a website with links for schools and parishes, offering helpful advice to stay safe during the spread of the coronavirus.