Erie business owners are still making ways to cater to customers during New Year’s

Speaking of New Year celebrations, Erie business owners are still making ways to cater to customers during the holiday.

We spoke with a few businesses to hear their plans for New Year’s Eve which is normally one of the busiest nights of the year.

Even though things may be different, restaurant owners will still do their best to please their customers for the new year.

“If you told me last March when we were slinging these St. Patrick Day meals and that we would still be here slinging New Years Eve’s dinner to go, I thought you would be crazy,” said Marci Honard, Co-Owner of Calamari’s Squid Row.

Many restaurant owners may agree with Marci. 2020 is almost coming to an end, but the pandemic however is not.

Restaurants like Calamari’s however will provide service to customers on New Year’s Eve.

So what will be on the menu for New Year’s Eve?

“I think it’s really important for everybody to get that pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day because that’s going to bring everybody good luck,” said Honard.

Other restaurant owners are looking to end 2020 with a bang for their customers.

“Normally New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year so obviously we can’t dine in so between the carryout and small plates we’re also offering free desserts with entries,” said Chris Siriani, Owner of BrewErie Union Station.

Owners said that it has been nice seeing the Erie community support locally owned establishments.

“So for us it’s just getting through the end of the year and pray that people could continue to support us and get our doors open after the first day of the year,” said Siriani.

Although this year many restaurants can’t provide a party service for customers, at least their tasteful recipes will still be at the mouths of the customers.

“Let’s say goodbye to 2020. Hopefully look forward to a much better 2021 and start it off with a great meal,” said Marci Honard, Co-Owner of Calamari’s.

Calamari’s plans on reopening their indoor dining on January 4th.