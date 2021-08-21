Erie Catholic School System releases COVID precautions for upcoming school year

Erie Catholic School System has released its recommendations for the upcoming school year beginning next week.

They want to stress that these are recommendations, not mandates for the 30 schools in the diocese.

Those recommendations include screening students, masking in the high count counties, distancing at three feet, disinfecting frequently used areas, and asking families to self report for contact tracing purposes.

