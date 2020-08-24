Erie Catholic Schools prepare for changes in the upcoming school year

Erie Catholic Schools will have a lot of changes for students to adapt to next week.

According to the Erie Catholic School System president, the in-person and remote learning is fluid, but will include a camera and a microphone so that off-campus students can still see and hear the teacher during instruction.

Students will be required to wear a mask or face shield. The student work spaces will also include desk guards.

In addition, only teachers will move from classroom to classroom while students will remain in their assigned rooms.

“There will definitely be schedule changes and there are going to be cleaning expectations, hygiene expectations and students will be following face covering order,” said Damon Finazzo, President of the Erie Catholic School System.

There will also be specific cafeteria and gym schedules that students will need to follow.