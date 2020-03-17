Erie City Council adjusting meeting due to COVID-19

Adjustments are being made to Erie City Council’s meeting this week due to COVID-19.

City Council Member Kathy Schaff explained during Wednesday’s meeting that only four members will be in attendance.

In addition to that, there will not be any committee reports or citizens to be heard. The members at Wednesday’s meeting will only go over what is on the agenda.

“It’s because of those unanswered questions, we just want everybody to be as safe and healthy as possible. So, what we are doing is social distancing,” said Kathy Schaff, Erie City Council Member.

Schaff says the meeting will still be live streamed for those wanting to tune in.