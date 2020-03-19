Erie City Council and Erie City Hall closing doors to public due to COVID-19

Erie City Council is closing its doors to the public.

Adjustments have been made to the council’s meeting due to COVID-19. Only four members are allowed to be in attendance for the meeting in order to take precautions and follow “social distancing” orders.

Council is still discussing agenda items, including contract plans for the spring and approvals of new police hires.

Erie City Council did extend its streaming to the main lobby for citizens to hear. For now, there’s no word on when the next city council meeting will be held.

“This is a trying time for all of us and a learning experience for all of us, but you have to take it one step at a time. We may not make the correct decision today, but we’ll make it tomorrow or the next day,” said Jim Winarski, Erie City Council.

Meanwhile, Mayor Joe Schember announced that Erie City Hall is closing to the public. Effective today, all exterior doors will be locked except for the doors near West 7th and Peach Streets.

Those doors will be for access to the police department only. Mayor Schember says you can still pay bills online, by mail or by drop box, which will be located outside of city hall.

The mayor also announced enforcement of “odd-even” and “day of the week” parking will be suspended for now.