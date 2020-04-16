Erie City Council discusses contract for additional PPE for first responders at meeting

Erie City Council continued to close its doors to the public during last night’s meeting.

The meeting was still open to Erie residents for the chance to call and ask questions about agenda items.

During the meeting, council members discussed the push for federal grant money to use for public access to free WiFi.

Free WiFi could be implemented in eight Erie opportunity zones as a way for the community to connect with one another.

City council also discussed a contract with Logistics Plus for additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“They are out there in the community. It doesn’t stop us from getting any calls, emergency calls whether it be police, fire, emergency personnel. We have to keep them safe so they can keep all of us safe,” said Jim Winarski, president, Erie City Council.

City council hopes to re-open in-person meetings to the public in May.