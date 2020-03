Erie City Council has announced that the March 18th meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Citizens can mail concerns to the Office of the City Clerk, Room 104, Municipal Building, 626 State Street, Erie, PA. 16501 or by email to rboyer@erie.pa.us, which can be read into the record of the meeting or recorded in the minutes.

The Erie City Council meeting can be accessed through the website www.cityof.erie.pa or the government access channel 1024 on Spectrum.