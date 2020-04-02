Erie City Mission, Safe Journey and Erie DAWN awarded grants through Erie County COVID-19 Human Relief Fund

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) announced it has awarded three additional grants through the Erie County COVID-19 Human Relief Fund to support those in need throughout Erie County.
Erie City Mission was awarded $39,085 for its homeless shelter and kitchen project. Safe Journey was awarded $9,000 for its women’s shelter for domestic abuse victims project. Finally, Erie DAWN was awarded $10,000 for its City of Erie domestic violence safe house provider project.
Organizations can apply for grants by on the ECGRA online application system: https://www.ecgra.org/covid-19-response-fund.
Immediate Human Relief Grants awarded to date:
Grant #1: Second Harvest Food Bank
Amount: $168,000
Project: Purchase life sustaining food to Erie County families facing food insecurity.
Grant #2: Emergency Shelter Funding for the Homeless of Erie County
Amount: $12,500
Project: Up to 70 rooms for the homeless as additional space is prepared.
Grant #3: North East Community Food Pantry
Amount: $1,000
Project: Funds to supplement additional need during crisis. 100% of the funds will go toward food.
Grant Request #4: Diaper Depot Emergency Distribution
Amount: $7,500
Project: Funds will purchase diapers to be distributed by the Erie Family Center to approximately 300 families over the next month.
Grant Request #5: Child Care Center for Life Sustaining Personnel
Amount: $16,000
Project: The Downtown YMCA is operating as a daycare center for mostly life sustaining personnel, in particular healthcare professionals.
Grant Request #6: Mercy Center for Women
Amount: $9,525
Project: Emergency Homeless Shelter and related costs due to COVID-19 Regulations.
Grant Request #7: The Upper Room
Amount: $5,000
Project: Costs associated with increased regulations due to COVID-19.
Grant Request #8: Meals on Wheels
Amount: $2,000
Project: Transportation Costs related to food distribution for homebound elderly residents.
Grant Request #9: Penn State Behrend Plastics Department
Amount Awarded: $6,700
Project: COVID-19 Face Shield Plastic Molding Design
Grant Request #10: Community Shelter Services
Amount Awarded: $30,750
Project: Emergency Sheltering Increase due to COVID-19
Grant Request #11: Saint Patrick’s Haven
Amount Awarded: $2,500
Project: Men’s Shelter costs associated with COVID-19