Erie City Mission, Safe Journey and Erie DAWN awarded grants through Erie County COVID-19 Human Relief Fund

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) announced it has awarded three additional grants through the Erie County COVID-19 Human Relief Fund to support those in need throughout Erie County.

Erie City Mission was awarded $39,085 for its homeless shelter and kitchen project. Safe Journey was awarded $9,000 for its women’s shelter for domestic abuse victims project. Finally, Erie DAWN was awarded $10,000 for its City of Erie domestic violence safe house provider project.

Organizations can apply for grants by on the ECGRA online application system: https://www.ecgra.org/covid-19-response-fund.

Immediate Human Relief Grants awarded to date:

Grant #1: Second Harvest Food Bank

Amount: $168,000

Project: Purchase life sustaining food to Erie County families facing food insecurity.

Grant #2: Emergency Shelter Funding for the Homeless of Erie County

Amount: $12,500

Project: Up to 70 rooms for the homeless as additional space is prepared.

Grant #3: North East Community Food Pantry

Amount: $1,000

Project: Funds to supplement additional need during crisis. 100% of the funds will go toward food.

Grant Request #4: Diaper Depot Emergency Distribution

Amount: $7,500

Project: Funds will purchase diapers to be distributed by the Erie Family Center to approximately 300 families over the next month.

Grant Request #5: Child Care Center for Life Sustaining Personnel

Amount: $16,000

Project: The Downtown YMCA is operating as a daycare center for mostly life sustaining personnel, in particular healthcare professionals.

Grant Request #6: Mercy Center for Women

Amount: $9,525

Project: Emergency Homeless Shelter and related costs due to COVID-19 Regulations.

Grant Request #7: The Upper Room

Amount: $5,000

Project: Costs associated with increased regulations due to COVID-19.

Grant Request #8: Meals on Wheels

Amount: $2,000

Project: Transportation Costs related to food distribution for homebound elderly residents.

Grant Request #9: Penn State Behrend Plastics Department

Amount Awarded: $6,700

Project: COVID-19 Face Shield Plastic Molding Design

Grant Request #10: Community Shelter Services

Amount Awarded: $30,750

Project: Emergency Sheltering Increase due to COVID-19

Grant Request #11: Saint Patrick’s Haven

Amount Awarded: $2,500

Project: Men’s Shelter costs associated with COVID-19