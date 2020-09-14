Erie Collegiate Academy staff member tests positive for Covid-19

In a recently released letter to all Erie Public School families, the Superintendent of the Erie School District Brian Polito announced that a staff member of Collegiate Academy has tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to privacy concerns the name of the staff member was not released.

According to the superintendent, the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is now in self isolation and following the guidelines placed by the Erie County Department of Health, as well as the protocol that the district has set.

In an immediate response to the reported positive case, the school district contacted the Erie County Department of Health and undertook the targeted efforts in order to clean and sanitize any areas in which the employee worked including classrooms and restrooms.

The school district also stated that in no time did the employee come in contact with any students.

The Erie School District is doing everything in their power to keep the Erie Public School Community safe and healthy.

The school district will continue to follow the guidance given by the local and state health departments as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You can find more information, helpful resources, and answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and the Erie County Department of Health.

