In case you missed it: Three quarters of a million dollars in funding is making it’s way to Erie County.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro announced today that Erie County and other municipalities have been selected to receive more than $720,000 in emergency funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erie County will see over $159,000. McKean County will receive over $61,000.

Washington Township will receive $61,000. Also Edinboro will be getting over $66,000 as part of the funding.