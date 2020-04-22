Erie County and surrounding counties COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says the county’s low number of COVID-19 cases is encouraging.

The county executive announced two new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

One of the new cases is a person in their 20s and the other is in their 60s. Both individuals live in zone one.

One of the new cases had previously been listed as a probable case.

The Erie County Director of Public Health says Erie County seems to have flattened the curve.

“It does appear that a curve is flattening. If those testing numbers went up, that curve could very well change,” said Melissa Lyon, Public Health Director, Erie County.

As of Tuesday, April 21, Erie County has 58 positive COVID-19 cases and three presumed positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released the latest updated numbers on Tuesday for COVID-19 statewide.

As of yesterday, there were 1,296 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported in a 24-hour span. That brings the statewide total to 34,528 positive cases.

In addition, there were 360 newly reported deaths, including those people that have died from suspected COVID-19, bringing that total to 1,564.

In our neighboring regions:

Crawford County has 17 cases reported, still without any deaths.

In Warren County there are now two confirmed cases with one death reported.

Ashtabula County, Ohio continues to climb with 70 cases and 6 deaths reported.

And Chautauqua County has 25 cases with 3 deaths reported.

We want to remind you that JET 24/ FOX 66/ YourErie carries a live daily digital exclusive coronavirus newscast on yourerie.com.

You can catch a new update at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. only on yourerie.com and on the YourErie 2Go App.

You can watch a full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update on April 21, 2020 below: