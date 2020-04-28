Erie County and surrounding counties COVID-19 numbers as of Monday

A second COVID-19 related death in Erie County was announced by Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper Monday.

This time, a woman in her 70s died from the virus while hospitalized at Saint Vincent Hospital.

There were also four new COVID-19 cases reported as of Monday. All of them live in zone one, the City of Erie. One person is in their 20s, two people are in their 30s and one person is in their 40s.

Dahlkemper says that once Erie County moves into the yellow phase, precautions and limited travel outside of the county will still be needed.

“The more you can stay at home this summer, the more you can just stay in Erie County and enjoy the beauty of Erie County, kind of a staycation, I think is much more advisable than going elsewhere and potentially finding yourself in a place where you contract the disease,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

As of Monday, Erie County in total has 82 positive cases of COVID-19, with two deaths. 53 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 29 active cases.

Meanwhile in neighboring counties:

Crawford County is reporting 19 cases. Warren County is reporting one case.

Chautauqua County, New York is reporting 31 cases and 3 deaths. Ashtabula County, Ohio is reporting 110 confirmed cases with 11 deaths.

Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the latest COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania Monday.

Across the Commonwealth, there are now 42,050 positive cases of COVID-19.

There have been 1,597 deaths reported. And 161,372 people have tested negative.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update on April 27, 2020 below: