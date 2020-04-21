Erie County and surrounding counties COVID-19 numbers as of Monday

There have been no new reports of COVID-19 cases in Erie County over the past two days.

According to the state Health Department, Erie County is listed at 60 cases, with just over 1,300 who have tested negative for the virus.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper also talked about upcoming summer events, pointing out the unlikelihood of any being held in 2020.

“I don’t foresee us having big events in Erie County this summer, maybe I’m wrong. I don’t know if we’ll have a CelebrateErie, I’m not sure if we will or not, I’m not saying we will, I’m not saying we won’t. If we have big events like that, they are going to probably look much different than what we have seen them look like,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also released the latest updated numbers for COVID-19 statewide yesterday.

As of Monday, there are 948 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to over 33,232, which is a drop in daily cases compared to the last week of reporting.

However, there was a spike in deaths with 92 reported, bringing that total to 1,204 Pennsylvanians that have died from COVID-19 so far.

Elsewhere in the region:

Crawford County is still reporting 16 cases.

Warren County is still reporting just one case.

There are 27 confirmed cases in Chautauqua County, New York with 3 deaths reported.

And there are 68 confirmed cases in Ashtabula County, Ohio, with 6 deaths reported there.