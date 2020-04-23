Erie County and surrounding counties COVID-19 numbers as of Wednesday

As of Wednesday, April 22, there are four new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County.

This brings the county total to 62 positive cases.

The new cases include one person in their 20s, two people in their 40s and one person in their 50s.

Three of the cases live in zone one, with one case in zone four.

A total of 35 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Erie County, leaving the county with 27 active cases.

In neighboring regions:

Crawford County has 17 cases with no deaths reported.

Warren County has two confirmed cases with one death reported.

Ashtabula County, Ohio continues to climb with 80 cases and six deaths reported.

Chautauqua County has 28 cases with three deaths reported.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also released the latest updated numbers on Wednesday for COVID-19 statewide.

There are 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, that brings the statewide total to 35,684 positive cases.

In addition, there were 58 newly reported deaths, including those people that have died from suspected COVID-19, bringing that total to 1,622.

You can watch a full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update on April 22, 2020 below: