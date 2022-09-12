(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While Erie County has dipped into low community transmission levels, Crawford County now is at a high level of community transmission for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, Mercer and Warren counties are both at medium levels, and Venango is at a low level.

With a high risk, the CDC advises Crawford County to implement healthcare surge support. It also advises residents to wear a mask while indoors in public and also recommends people who are at high risk of getting sick to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public. That’s in addition to the suggestions for medium and low risk guidelines.

At medium risk, the CDC recommends that Mercer and Warren counties (and Crawford County) implement screening testing in high-risk settings. People in those counties who are at high risk should wear a mask or respirator when indoors in public, and they should consider testing before coming into contact with someone who is at high risk for getting seriously ill.

At low risk and all other levels, the CDC recommends that all of the counties give access to vaccines, testing, masks, treatments, outreach and support. The CDC also recommends that counties maintain ventilation improvements, and it urges counties to encourage isolation for people who test positive for the virus. According to the CDC, residents in all levels of community transmission should stay up to date on vaccination, avoid contact with people who have COVID-19, isolate if suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, follow exposure recommendations, and talk with a health care professional if at risk of getting very sick from the virus.

Get Tested

For list of local sites offering free testing, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information