(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 21 COVID-19 cases, out of 144 total cases, along with 3 new deaths for the week of March 7-13.

Among the 3 reported deaths, 1 person was unvaccinated. There are now 790 total deaths reported in the county since March 2020 (Dates of death from Feb. 24 to March 4 increased the total to 790).

Unvaccinated deaths in the county now total 649, or 82% of the total deaths (790).

As of March 13, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range in the county is as follows:

breakdown Not vaccinated 31 90 528 649 82% Partially vaccinated 0 3 29 32 4% Fully vaccinated 2 16 71 89 11% Additional dose 0 2 18 20 3% Total 790 100% Courtesy: Erie County Dept. of Health

The number of people vaccinated from March 7-13 was 289. This increases the total number of people vaccinated to 180,019 with the following breakdown:

population Partially vaccinated 24,598 9.7% 9.1% Fully vaccinated 155,421 61.0% 57.6% Received additional dose 76,678 30.1% 28.4% Courtesy: Erie County Dept. of Health

Find vaccines near you

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get Vaccinated

Free mobile vaccination and booster clinic

March 17, Thursday 3 to 5 p.m. at Corry Community Center, 15 S. First Ave, Corry

Get Tested

Erie County Department of Health recommends community members, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been exposed to anyone who has COVID-19 or if they have symptoms.

Community members using home test kits who have questions or need guidance can call 814-451-6700.

Masking



As of March 13, according to the COVID-19 Community Levels guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Erie County is currently at low risk for community transmission. Crawford County is the only immediate surrounding county at medium risk.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.