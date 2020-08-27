Erie County CARES applications open Aug. 31

Erie County CARES applications will open Monday, August 31st.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, County Councilwoman Kim Clear and County Council Chairman André R. Horton announced today that applications will open Monday, Aug. 31, at 8 a.m. at eriecountypa.gov.

The four Erie County CARES programs include:

Municipal Reimbursement Program – applications open Aug. 31 – Sept. 30

Nonprofit Assistance Grant Program – applications open Aug. 31 – Sept. 14

PPE for Small Businesses – applications open Aug. 31 – Sept. 30

Small Business Assistance Grant Program – applications open Aug. 31 – Sept. 11

By the end of October, a dashboard will also be accessible on eriecountypa.gov. The dashboard is an ArcGIS Hub, which will graphically present how the Erie County CARES dollars are being used in real time.

Two different zoom information sessions are scheduled for September:

Erie County CARES Municipal Reimbursement Program Information Session (part of the Erie Area Council of Governments’ open meeting) Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.

Erie County CARES Nonprofit Assistance Grant Information Session Thursday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.



“The joint task force of my administration and Erie County Council has worked very hard to prepare this application process and determine adequate and transparent allocation of the $2.4 million,” Dahlkemper said. “I am thrilled that our local organizations will have an opportunity to receive this much-needed assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The CARES Act provides economic assistance for local governments and American workers, families, and small businesses. Erie County was one of 60 counties in Pennsylvania eligible to apply to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program. The County received $24,358,828 on July 15, 2020.