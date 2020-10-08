Erie County CARES funding distribution announced

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, County Council Chairman André R. Horton and County Councilwoman Kim Clear have announced the distribution of Erie County CARES funds.

“Congratulations to all of our local organizations who took the time to submit all of the necessary documentation in the application process and were able to receive funding at this time,” Dahlkemper said. “I am proud of the work the joint task force of my administration and Erie County Council has accomplished in order to allocate the $24.4 million appropriately. Because of their judicious work, we were able to reduce costs in a number of areas, which has enabled us to open up for a second round of applications in a few programs.”

The funds have been distributed as follows:

104 organizations have been granted a total of $4,270,510

Grant awards range from $2,000 – $100,000 per organization 12 Arts, Culture and Humanities organizations 8 Community Capacity organizations 21 Education organizations 8 Emergency Response organizations 4 Environmental or Animal-Related organizations 10 Health organizations 29 Human Services organizations 12 Religious Institutions

A second round will open soon; details to come.

Erie County CARES Small Business Assistance Grant Program:

181 small businesses have been granted a total of $5,725,000

Grant awards range from $5,000 – $75,000

Erie County CARES Municipal Reimbursement Program:

17 municipalities are receiving a total of $399,725.84

Reimbursement request amounts ranged from $445 to $199,432

A second round will open soon; details to come.

Erie County CARES PPE for Small Business Program:

85 applications for PPE kits received requesting 118 kits

Applicants will be contacted by Erie County Department of Public Safety to schedule pickup in October.

A second round will open soon; details to come.

“Help and hope have been granted to so many of Erie County’s small businesses, nonprofits, volunteer fire departments and municipalities because of the CARES Act funding,” said Clear. “Although there are still difficult times ahead, Erie County’s citizens are resilient, and Erie County government will continue to work to meet the needs of those who have been affected by the events of 2020.”

“County Council is pleased to partner with the administration in getting funds out to those in need,” said Horton. “We look forward to the second round.”

Full details about all of the programs created through the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant can be found at eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/erie-county-cares-2020.

A list of names will be available at eriecountypa.gov by the end of October.