Erie County Council approved more than $150,000 for the COVID-19 response fund.

The fund was created for the mitigation of homelessness, hunger and economic distress related to COVID-19.

ECGRA, which manages the fund, already distributed more than $300,000 to help community members.

Council also approved a point of contact to obtain FEMA and PEMA financial assistance.

A resolution to extend the two percent discount on property taxes has yet to be decided.