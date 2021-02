During tonight’s county council meeting there were talks about assigning an administrator for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.

The state awarded more than three million dollars in funding to Erie County to help hotels, restaurants, and bars.

Grants in increments of $5,000 to $50,000 will be handed out.

Council will hold a special meeting with the Erie County Redevelopment Authority before the end of the month to explain their program plan and how to distribute funds.