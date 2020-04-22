Erie County Council gives discount on property taxes during COVID-19 pandemic

Erie County Council officials continue to give a helping hand to those in need.

A two percent discount on property taxes was passed by council to ease hardships from COVID-19.

We spoke to County Council members about the importance in alleviating property taxes during this pandemic.

Hundreds of Erie County residents are suffering from this pandemic economically, but county council is stepping up to find ways for residents to get back on their feet.

Erie County Council is continuing to respond to residents needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council agreed unanimously to pass the extension of a discount rate by two percent.

“Have the two month face period and then extend the face period from July 1st til the end of they year essentially eliminating or waving any penalties on late payment of taxes,” said County Councilman Carl Anderson.

The tax break allows residents to focus on saving for essential items as hardships continue.

The discount rate looks to eliminate hardships for those affected by the pandemic like job loss or furloughs.

“Council wanted to recognize that we understand the difficulties that families are going through, that the average taxpayer is going through,” said Anderson.

In the midst of this pandemic, council also created a bureau within the county’s finance department to track COVID-19 funds.

“Because of the bureau, we can have everything that is related to COVID-19 all in one place. It isn’t necessarily just a health department issue or a human service issue. This is a finance issue,” said Council Woman Kim Clear.

The bureau will help the county process and track all expenses relating to the pandemic.

The bureau also looks to reimburse the county whether it’s through the health department, public safety or other departments. This way the county can be sure of the maximum amount of reimbursements.