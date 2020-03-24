1  of  2
Breaking News
Breaking: Mayor Schember signs Declaration of Emergency Disaster BREAKING: 2020 Summer Olympics postponed due to COVID-19 health concerns

Erie County Council holding virtual meeting to discuss a possible extension of the county’s state of emergency declaration

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Erie County Council is holding a “special meeting” Tuesday via teleconference to discuss extending the county’s state of emergency declaration.

During the meeting, council members will discuss the approval of transferring $100,000 to the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) for a COVID-19 Response Fund.

This emergency fund program includes three new grants and/or loans that will help to meet community needs during the health crisis like human relief, civic institution deferred income loans, and a small business loan program.

Also expected is an extension of the county’s state of emergency declaration, issued by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, which by law has just a week’s life-span.

 Council can extend the declaration as they feel fit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar