Erie County Council holding virtual meeting to discuss a possible extension of the county’s state of emergency declaration

Erie County Council is holding a “special meeting” Tuesday via teleconference to discuss extending the county’s state of emergency declaration.

During the meeting, council members will discuss the approval of transferring $100,000 to the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) for a COVID-19 Response Fund.

This emergency fund program includes three new grants and/or loans that will help to meet community needs during the health crisis like human relief, civic institution deferred income loans, and a small business loan program.

Also expected is an extension of the county’s state of emergency declaration, issued by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, which by law has just a week’s life-span.

Council can extend the declaration as they feel fit.