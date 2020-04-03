Erie County Council moving COVID-19 ordinances for a first reading

Erie County Council moving several ordinances related to fighting COVID-19 in Erie County on for a first reading.

County Council members holding their meeting via Zoom conference tonight. Council deciding to move three ordinances onto the agenda at next Tuesday’s meeting, including the possibility of extending the 2% discount on property taxes, allotting more than $950,000 to create a bureau for the processing and tracking of all COVID-19 expenses and a resolution to continue the state of emergency in Erie County.