Erie County Council passes resolution to create $200,000 COVID-19 response fund

Erie County Council has passed a resolution to create a $200,000 COVID-19 response fund.
County Council authorized Erie County to contribute $100,000 to the ECGRA administered response fund, which also draws on $100,000 of ECGRA’s local share gaming revenue.
The COVID-19 response fund will include three new grant or loan programs.
The three emergency programs include:
- The Immediate Human Relief Fund
- Civic Institution Deferred Income Loans
- Small Business Loan Program
County Council also authorized $100,000 in additional funding to the county of Erie to meet internal needs related to COVID-19.