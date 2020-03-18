1  of  3
Erie County Council passes resolution to create $200,000 COVID-19 response fund

Local News
Erie County Council has passed a resolution to create a $200,000 COVID-19 response fund.

County Council authorized Erie County to contribute $100,000 to the ECGRA administered response fund, which also draws on $100,000 of ECGRA’s local share gaming revenue.

The COVID-19 response fund will include three new grant or loan programs.

The three emergency programs include:

  • The Immediate Human Relief Fund
  • Civic Institution Deferred Income Loans
  • Small Business Loan Program

County Council also authorized $100,000 in additional funding to the county of Erie to meet internal needs related to COVID-19.

