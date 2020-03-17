Erie County Council regular meeting to still go on as planned

Erie County Council has announced their regular meeting tonight will still go on as planned.

Public attendance of tonight’s meeting at 7 p.m. in the Erie County Courthouse Room 117 is permitted in compliance with the open-meeting statute (Sunshine Laws).

“It is imperative that the business of the County continue especially in light of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 disease. Not only are there two items that deal specifically with the current health threat, but the County’s human services mission remains,” County Council Chairman Andre Horton.

However, public attendance is not encouraged in light of COVID-19.

Important items on tonight’s agenda relate specifically to the COVID-19 outbreak:

Ordinance 11, 2020, Supplemental Appropriation of $50,000 for County Response to COVID-19 Virus.

Resolution 11, 2020, Encouraging the Establishment of a Local COVID Response Fund by the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

You can find the agenda for tonight’s meeting at https://eriecopa.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx. You can visit Erie County’s website for updates and information https://eriecountypa.gov/.