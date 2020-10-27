Erie County Court system adapts to virtual platform for hearings

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many industries to change how they do business. The court system is no exception.

Here is a look at how the courts have adapted to the changes from COVID-19.

Funding for the virtual courtrooms was made available thanks to the Cares Act Funding which allowed for three mobile set-ups and one fully virtual courtroom.

The pandemic has shaped up differently for many businesses. The legal system is no different.

The court system has evolved from subpoenaing a person to appearing in person to now showing up virtually.

“We had to ensure the public had access to their hearings that dealt with important rights,” said John Trucilla, President Judge of Erie County.

It’s being accomplished though this system, a virtual courtroom. Using the system, Polycom video conferencing, it’s basically the legal equivalence of Zoom.

Incarcerated defendants do have the right to attend a court appearance in person, however if they decide to come here to the Erie County Courthouse, they have to quarantine for 10 to 14 days following their appearance which leads to many just waiving their right and appearing virtually.

County District Attorney Jack Daneri said that his department has been happy with the overall outcome of this virtual stride.

Daneri added that the transition has even provided a few laughs.

“The number of things it usually has to do with someone not knowing as you would figure that the mic was being hot or that it was on, or someone not realizing that’s not part of the discussion is loud enough to be overheard,” said Jack Daneri, District Attorney for Erie County.

Both Trucilla and Daneri agree saying that the virtual evolution of the court system has created a new era.

“It’s paramount to get it right and to make sure your moving forward without violating the individuals rights,” said Daneri.

“We want to make sure that people are comfortable that they feel safe and as President Judge that’s my responsibility,” said Trucilla.

President Judge John Trucilla told us that they have held full adoptions via video conferencing.

It’s safe to say the court system will be sticking with this procedure for a while.