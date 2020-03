The County of Erie has announced that the public closure of the Erie County Courthouse has been extended through Monday, April 6, 2020.

This is an extension of the original end date of Sunday, March 29.

A list of the emergency/essential functions to the exceptions for the closing of the Erie County Courthouse to the public is available at eriecountypa.gov.

Questions regarding hearings, trials, or anything related to the courts should be directed to 814-451-6295.