Erie County Courthouse extends limited closure to public through Jan. 31

A partial closure at the Erie County Court House continues into 2021.

The courthouse will remain closed through Sunday January 31st. This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the county.

President Judge Trucilla issued this supplemental emergency judicial order today.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and President Judge Trucilla are expected to assess COVID-19 safety protocols within the courthouse in hopes of safety allowing people back into the building.

“The safety of the public as well as county employees is our priority,” said Erie County Director of Administration Gary N. Lee. “The administration stands with the court administration in believing the current and predicted increase of positive cases of COVID-19 is significant enough to continue limiting entry into the courthouse. We appreciate the patience and understanding of the public and urge everyone to continue following the guidelines of wearing masks, keeping a 6-foot distance from others, washing hands frequently, limiting gatherings and staying home when feeling ill.”