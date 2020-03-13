Erie County Courthouse makes adjustments due to COVID-19

The Erie County court system is also taking precautions due to COVID-19.

Right now, the county is in the middle of a trial term. Starting on Monday, instead of calling 150 to 200 jurors, the county will call 90 because it meets the needs of the trials that are scheduled. Of those jurors, Erie County will also change the rooms that they are held in to maximize space.

“We are taking it very seriously as much as we can we’re trying to stay in front of it, but as you know this changes hour by hour. I want to thank everyone of you and my colleagues for their support,” said President Judge John Trucilla.