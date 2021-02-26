Erie County Courthouse reopening to public March 8

The Erie County Courthouse will reopen to the public March 8, 2021.

All civil or criminal court hearings and appointments will continue as scheduled.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is encouraged to continue utilizing electronic services through eriecountypa.gov and to meet virtually when possible.

“The administration and court administration continue to observe safety protocols for the public and county employees, and we believe operations can now resume,” said Erie County Director of Administration Gary N. Lee. “Please continue to wear masks, keep a 6-foot distance from others, wash hands frequently, limit gatherings, and stay home when feeling ill.”

Call 814-451-6295 for any court related questions.