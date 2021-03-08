Erie County Courthouse reopens

The Erie County Courthouse reopened today. The county executive’s office made this decision to continue to serve the community.

After weeks of lower COVID case numbers, the Erie county executive’s office opened the courthouse to the public.

The courts have been operating throughout the pandemic through Zoom or in person with social distancing protocols.

Sheriff John Loomis said that on the first day back, things ran smoothly and COVID safety guidelines are in place.

“We’re still going by the PA CDC guidelines. So far so good. Everybody’s been orderly. We haven’t had any problems,” said John Loomis, Erie County Sheriff.

Loomis added that many people came to the license to carry office today at the courthouse.