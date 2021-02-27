Erie County Courthouse to reopen to the public in March

The Erie County Courthouse will soon reopen to the public on March 8th.

Administration will use CDC social distancing guidelines and masks will be required inside the courthouse.

The decision comes as Erie County health officials see a reduction in COVID-19 cases.

Inside the courtroom, jurors will be socially distanced with plexiglass in place.

The public is still encouraged to utilize electronic services and meet virtually when possible.

“Individuals coming into the courthouse on a limited basis. How that’s flowing, we’ll make a decision and we feel comfortable,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration for Erie County.

The Erie County Public Library will also open on March 8th.