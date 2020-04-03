Erie County COVID-19 cases sit at 17 as of Thursday

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Thursday there is one new positive case of COVID-19 in Erie County.

The newest case is a person in their 80s.

According to Dahlkemper, the person didn’t know they were COVID-19 positive until making their way to an Erie-area hospital.

The county now sits at 17 positive cases.

Dahlkemper added it’s crucial for residents to maintain social distancing, especially at places like Presque Isle.

“The last thing I want to happen, would be for the state to come in and say we are shutting down all state parks with the gates locked at Presque Isle. None of us want to see that happen,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Most state parks, including Presque Isle, have closed their facilities due to the pandemic but still allow people to walk on the park’s trails.

The DCNR secretary says she encourages that, but says you still have to use caution to stay away from other people and to not touch too many surfaces.