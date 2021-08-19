Erie County COVID-19 transmission rate reduced to ‘substantial’

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says the COVID-19 transmission rate is back to being substantial in the county, reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Dahlkemper hosted a covid press briefing to discuss back to school efforts Wednesday evening.

She says they are hoping for a more normal academic year, but fluctuating covid case numbers may pose challenges for educators and students.

Earlier this week, Erie County was in the high transmission category, according to the CDC, and has since reduced to a substantial rate.

Photo courtesy: CDC COVID Data Tracker — https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

Many businesses are strongly encouraging masks indoors, however there is no mask mandate currently in effect in Erie County.

