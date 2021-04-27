Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Medical Society react to new CDC facemask guidelines

The Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Medical Society react to new CDC guidelines as to when to wear a face mask.

We spoke to officials from the Erie County Department of Health about this issue.

According to the updated CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that people should still stay cautious.

With the newest updates to the COVID-19 guidelines, the CDC now says that it is safe to not wear a mask outside for those who are fully vaccinated.

You can now run, take a walk, or even go for a bike ride with members of your household without a mask.

In addition you can attend small outdoor gatherings when by yourself, family, or other people that have also been vaccinated.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that there is no high risk when you are outside.

“If you are fully vaccinated and you are outside there is no reason that the CDC says to wear the mask any further,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

However, CDC guideline outline says that everyone should wear a mask when attending groups such as parades, crowds, or even sporting events.

“If everybody is not fully vaccinated, there is a risk around that. So you have to be cognoscente of the situation that you are in,” said Dahlkemper.

“Be smart about where you are. Be smart more so about the people around you who can get sick or are prone to getting sick,” said Dr. Jeff McGovern, President of Erie County Medical Society.

Dr. McGovern hopes that with these new updated guidelines it will encourage those who are not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine.

“If it means they can be a little more liberated, more free to be outdoors and more protected then maybe those who are on the fence will get the vaccine and I think that would be a good thing for all of us,” said Dr. McGovern.

Dahlkemper said that hopefully with these new updated guidelines we can get back to a sense of normalcy.

Dahlkemper also said that if you have any kind of COVID-19 symptoms you should still get tested.