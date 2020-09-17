Erie County Department of Health begins to weigh options on whether trick-or-treat can be done safely or not

Conversations are underway as municipalities figure out whether or not to allow trick-or-treating. This comes as events continue to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is more on how the county expects to prepare for the Halloween holiday and beyond.

Erie County Department of Health is beginning to weigh in options on whether or not trick-or-treat can be done safely.

Some guidance is still in the works on the best way to prepare for this event. COVID-19 could create either a trick or a treat for kids across the county.

The Erie County Department of Health is already working with the state on how to best prepare for Halloween.

“On a call with the State Health Department representative they indicated that they will be putting forward some fairly general, but some guidance,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of Health for Erie County.

Local municipalities will have the final say in whether or not to have trick-or-treating.

Director Lyons believes that if social distancing measures are in place, the Halloween tradition could be done safely.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that the decision comes down to a level of comfort.

“With everyone of these holidays and the guidance that comes out, all of us in our own individual lives need to see what we’re comfortable with,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Some residents said that trick-or-treating should still be a go as long as everyone is using precaution and wearing a mask.

“I think kids shouldn’t be afraid to go out and dress up and have fun with their friends because a lot of kids wait for this time of the year to dress up and go out with their friends and get candy,” said Eric Libreros, Erie Resident.

Some local municipalities such as Harborcreek Township are already giving the go ahead and allowing residents to take part in the festivity.

The City of Erie is expected to release information tomorrow about trick-or-treating while adding that they are still waiting on guidance from the health department.