The Erie County Department of Health could start recruiting volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

This comes as the Health Department begins planning for mass vaccinations.

Here is more on how you can help.

Preliminary plans are underway to prepare for mass vaccinations. The Health Department is currently reviewing what kind of volunteers would be eligible to help with the vaccination process.

Time is of the essence. Retired and active front line workers are waiting eagerly to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As a doctor during this incredible time, I need to give back. I need to set an example, not just for my kids, but for myself,” said Dr. Wei-shin Lai, Active Physician License.

This comes as the Erie County Department of Health begins planning for mass vaccination efforts.

Administering COVID-19 could take place across the county at pop-up clinics or mobile sites as early as March.

The Erie County Department of Health is also planning on who will be able to administer these COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As long as they have an expanded scope of being eligible that state has recognized to do vaccinations. We would utilize them,” said Melissa Lyon, Public Health Director of the Erie County Department of Health.

In the meantime, non-profit organizations like United Way Erie are working on ways to better improve COVID-19 resources.

“If you don’t know where to go for the information, you can connect with 211. We will give you specifically the details of when you’ll be eligible for the vaccine,” said Mike Jaruszewicz, VP of Community Impact for United Way Erie.

The Pennsylvania 211 application could also give you updates on the vaccination process.

If you believe you are eligible to volunteer during the pandemic or help administer vaccines, click here.