The Erie County Health Department has changed its COVID-19 death count.

Officials told us the state was having trouble with the large amount of data collected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state provides the county with COVID case and death data on a daily basis.

They streamlined the data so they could get it out in a timely manner. This resulted in a decrease of 67 deaths.

Officials said this does not mean those people didn’t die of COVID-19.

“They did have a confirmed lab result in the surveillance system. They had a positive COVID result, and they passed away at that time but what occurred is that these people did not have COVID listed as the cause of death on their death certificate,” said Lauren Carson with the Erie County Department of Health.

The final COVID death number dropped from 931 to 864.