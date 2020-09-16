Erie County Department of Health discusses the topic of trick or treating

Conversations are underway whether or not local municipalities will take part in trick or treating.

During the county’s news briefing, Melissa Lyon, Erie County Director of Health said that the state health department expects to give guidance to county’s across the commonwealth on ways to have a safe Halloween.

Director Lyons said if social distancing measures are in place, trick or treating could be done safely.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said the decision comes down to a level of comfort.

“These holidays and the guidance that’s coming out. We need to understand where we are comfortable and where others are not,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Lyons said that the decision on whether or not to have trick or treating will be up to local municipalities.