Erie County Department of Health on how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely

Many families are looking forward to gathering for Thanksgiving later this month. Members of the Erie County Department of Health say that you might want to modify your Holiday Thanksgiving traditions.

Here is more on how to keep your family and members of the community safe.

The Department of Health said that families don’t have to necessarily cancel plans this Thanksgiving, but rather consider limiting the number of people gathering as well as the amount of time spent together.

Seventy two new positive cases in Erie County were announced on November 10th.

There are 140 cases per 100,000 throughout the county. Community spread is the cause of the high case numbers in Erie County.

The Department of Health suggested altering the way you gather this Thanksgiving to limit the spread.

“Any activity indoors with people is going to be a risk and I would say at this point that activity is high risk,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of the Erie County Department of Health.

Lyon added that this doesn’t mean families can’t spend some time together this Thanksgiving.

“I don’t want to tell people that they can’t socialize at all, but if they could just modify the time frame and the number of people that they’re getting together with that would be incredibly helpful,” said Lyon.

Some members of the community said that they’ve decided to scale back their Thanksgiving to keep members of their family safe and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to keep it in our household cause my mother-in-law is immune compromised and we don’t want to risk her you know getting sick,” said Moana Mustra, Celebrating Thanksgiving.

Another member of the community said that he will also be gathering with only immediate family members. He said that he would rather his extended family stay healthy.

“Just being safe because you know COVID. You want to make sure that everyone is safe and no one gets sick especially your elderly family,” said Jaheim Everage, Celebrating Thanksgiving.