Erie County Department of Health orders universal masking for Erie County Schools

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health held a press briefing to announce a universal indoor masking order for all public or private pre-school, primary and secondary schools in Erie County. This order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

Guests included Melissa Lyon, director of Erie County Department of Health and Dr. Howard A. Nadworny, infectious diseases physician and consultant for the Erie County Department of Health. Watch the press briefing here.

The universal indoor masking order is in response to increased transmission of COVID-19 in Erie County and follows the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors for all people, including for those fully vaccinated, in areas with a substantial to high transmission rate of COVID-19. Erie County is currently in a high rate of transmission.

Wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose has been proven to reduce the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19.

According to the CDC, studies on the effects of wearing masks have proved that there is no change in oxygen or carbon dioxide levels when people wear cloth and surgical masks while resting and exercising.

Erie County reports 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug 22, 2021. Cases reported from the weekend are as follows:

Day Positive cases reported 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 21 37 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20 53

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County since March 2020 is 22,147 with 482 deaths (reported in NEDSS).

This information and other data such as reports on vaccination demographics can be found at eriecountypa.gov/covid-19.

Related data is also available at the Pennsylvania Department of Health website health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx.

Data on transmission rates can be found in the CDC website covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

