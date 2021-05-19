Erie County Department of Health provides COVID-19 update

The Erie County Health Department is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 tonight.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 468.

The county also reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Crawford County is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19.

Warren County is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is reporting an additional 25 new cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,257 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 new deaths.

Here are the latest numbers regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Erie County, 223,170 vaccines have been administered.

In Crawford County, the number of vaccines administered is 59,241.

In Warren County, 25,433 vaccines have been administered.

Across Pennsylvania, over ten million two hundred thousand vaccinations have been administered.