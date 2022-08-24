The Erie County Department of Health has provided the latest public health update concerning COVID-19.

From Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, there were 437 cases reported with an average of 62.4 cases.

The new case numbers only reflect the reported cases and are not a definite indicator or actual number of cases in Erie County.

In the same time span the Department of Health has reported four COVID related deaths. This brings the death total for 2022 to 137.

There were 1,762 vaccinations and boosters administered. This increases the total number of persons vaccinated to 184,558.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

Boosters extend the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 and help protect against variants. Based on data from Erie County, those who are boosted are:

7 times less like to be infected with COVID-19

14 times less likely to die from COVID-19

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.