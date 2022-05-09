The Erie County Department of Health has provided a public health update on COVID-19 in the county.

In the past week from May 2 to May 8, there were a total of 406 cases of COVID-19 reported with a daily average of 58 cases.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported this past week. The death count for the county remains at 798.

The county is reporting that the total of unvaccinated deaths remains at 655 which is 82% of the total deaths.

As of May 8, among the total reported in deaths in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Reported Deaths Ages 0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown Not vaccinated 31 91 533 655 82% Partially vaccinated 0 3 29 32 4% Fully vaccinated without a booster 2 15 72 89 11% Additional dose/booster 0 3 19 22 3% Total 798 798 100%

The number of persons vaccinated from May 2 to May 8 was 218. This increases the total number of persons vaccinated to 182,027 with the following breakdown:

Number of persons Of eligible population Of total population Partially vaccinated 23,719 9.3% 8.8% Fully vaccinated 158,308 62.1% 58.7% Received first booster 79,537 31.2% 29.5% Received second booster 9,384 3.7% 3.5%

You can find more information on cases and deaths in Erie County along with other data including reports on vaccination demographics on the Erie County Government website.

Free vaccines and boosters are available for residents of Erie County ages 5 years and older. You can find locations for COVID-19 vaccines here.

Erie County Department of Health recommends community members, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been exposed to anyone who has COVID-19 or if they have symptoms such as sore throat, coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Testing results can help determine appropriate care and treatment if needed.

Click here for a list of local testing sites. Community members using home test kits who have questions or need guidance can call 814-451-6700.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include: