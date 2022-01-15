Erie County Department of Health reports 618 new cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID19 cases in Erie County continues to rise.

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 618 new cases of COVID-19 on January 15th.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 169 new cases in Crawford County.

Warren County is reporting an additional 64 new cases.

Across Pennsylvania, over 2.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the commonwealth.

