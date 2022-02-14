Erie County Department of Health to report COVID case numbers on weekly basis

The Erie County Department of Health will report COVID case numbers on a weekly basis instead of a daily basis.

The local decision to report COVID numbers once a week came after the Pennsylvania Department of Health made the same change in December of 2021.

Despite this switch in reporting the weekly update, the county website will still be providing a breakdown of the past seven days for community members who still want to see the daily new case report.

The weekly update on the website will still provide a daily breakdown of the past seven days.

For community members who wish to see the daily new case report for the previous day, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website dashboard.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We’ve been closely monitoring cases. With everything going up so quickly in late December early January we decided to just keep things the same for the time being, but as cases started to drop we felt like it was a good time to switch to really align ourselves with how the state department of health is doing that,” said Erin Mrenak, Interim Director of Erie County Health Department.